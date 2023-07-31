Chicago-area business activity contracted at a slightly slower rate in the month of July, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Monday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer inched up to 42.8 in July from 41.5 in June, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction.
