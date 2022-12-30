A report released by MNI Indicators on Friday showed a bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of contraction in Chicago-area business activity in the month of December. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer climbed to 44.9 in December from 37.2 in November, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction.
