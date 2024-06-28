A report released by MNI Indicators on Friday showed a substantial slowdown in the pace of contraction in Chicago-area business activity in the month of June. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer surged to 47.4 in June from 35.4 in May, although a reading below 50 still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the business barometer to climb to 40.0.
