MNI Indicators released a report on Tuesday showing Chicago-area business unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of April. The report said the Chicago business barometer dropped to 37.9 in April from 41.4 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to 44.9.
