Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of February, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Tuesday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer edged down to 43.6 in February from 44.3 in January, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.
