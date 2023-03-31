MNI Indicators released a report on Friday showing its reading on Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly increased in the month of March. The report said the Chicago business barometer inched up to 43.8 in March from 43.6 in February, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 43.4.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Inches Higher In March - March 31, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates More Than Previously Estimated In March - March 31, 2023
- U.S. Core Consumer Price Growth Unexpectedly Slows To 4.6% In February - March 31, 2023