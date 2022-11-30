MNI Indicators released a report on Wednesday showing Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of November. The report showed the Chicago business barometer tumbled to 37.2 in November from 45.2 in October, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.
