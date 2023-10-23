China 14-Day Reverse Repo Rate was at 1.95 percent on Monday October 23. 14-Day Reverse Repo Rate in China averaged 2.94 percent from 2004 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 6.05 percent in January of 2012 and a record low of 1.95 percent in September of 2023. The 14-day reverse repo is a type of short-term loan the central bank uses to increase liquidity and influence other rates in the banking system. This page includes a chart with historical data for China 14-Day Reverse Repo Rate.

