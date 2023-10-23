Reverse Repo Rate in China remained unchanged at 1.80 percent in October from 1.80 percent in September of 2023. Reverse Repo Rate in China averaged 2.65 percent from 2012 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 4.40 percent in July of 2013 and a record low of 1.80 percent in August of 2023. The seven-day reverse repo is a type of short-term loan the central bank uses to increase liquidity and influence other rates in the banking system. This page provides – China Reverse Repo Rate- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

