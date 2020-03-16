China Adds $14.3 Bln Into Banking System; Industrial Output, Retail Sales Fall

China’s central bank added more funds into the banking system but kept its borrowing cost unchanged after the US Federal Reserve unexpectedly reduced the interest rate by 100 basis points. Official data showed that industrial production and retail sales plunged more-than-expected at the start of the year following factory shutdown and households curb spending after the spread of coronavirus.
