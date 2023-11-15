China’s central bank boosted liquidity in the financial system ahead of the release of official data that showed a faster-than-expected acceleration in industrial production and retail sales growth, which waned the possibility of the economy facing a substantial slowdown, although the real estate market continues to pose risks along with unfavorable external conditions.
