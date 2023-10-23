Cash Reserve Ratio in China remained unchanged at 10.50 percent in October from 10.50 percent in September of 2023. Cash Reserve Ratio in China averaged 12.85 percent from 1987 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 21.50 percent in June of 2011 and a record low of 6 percent in November of 1999. This page provides – China Cash Reserve Ratio- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

