The People’s Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points on Friday for the first time this year to support the nascent economic recovery and to ensure reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system. The RRR represents the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Central Bank Cuts RRR By 25 Bps To Support Economic Recovery - March 17, 2023
- Eurozone Record High Core Inflation Confirmed; Labor Costs Rise Faster - March 17, 2023
- Lagarde Says ECB Determined To Bring Inflation Back To 2% - March 16, 2023