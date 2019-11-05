China’s central bank lowered its medium term lending rate for the first time since 2016 as economic growth eased to a near three decade low. The People’s Bank of China on Tuesday reduced the rate on its one year medium-term lending facility by 5 basis points to 3.25 percent from 3.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Central Bank Lowers Medium Term Lending Rate - November 5, 2019
- U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Amid Optimism About Trade Deal - November 4, 2019
- UK Construction Sector Downturn Continues In October - November 4, 2019