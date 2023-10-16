The People’s Bank of China on Monday ramped up its liquidity supply to the banking system via its medium-term lending facility and reverse repos in order to ease the stress in the market. The Chinese central bank added CNY 789 billion through one-year MLF. However, the rate on the MLF was kept unchanged at 2.5 percent.
