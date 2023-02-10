China’s consumer price inflation increased in January with the rise in demand during the Lunar New Year holiday and the easing of Covid restrictions, while the decline in producer prices deepened due to falling commodity prices, official data revealed Friday. Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent in January from 1.8 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.
