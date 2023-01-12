China’s consumer price inflation accelerated at the end of the year 2022, owing to higher food prices, while factory gate prices continued to fall, albeit at a slower pace. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, as expected, after a 1.6 percent increase in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
