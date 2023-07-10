Reflecting weak domestic demand, China consumer prices remained flat in June and producer prices fell the most since December 2015, leaving the door open for more monetary policy easing. Consumer prices remained unchanged in June from a year ago, following a 0.2 percent rise in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. Prices were expected to climb again by 0.2 percent.
