Bolstering the case for monetary policy easing, China’s consumer prices increased less than expected in June and producer prices continued to decline, official data revealed on Wednesday. The consumer price index logged an annual increase of 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent gain in May, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. Prices were forecast to climb 0.4 percent.
