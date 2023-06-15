China’s central bank lowered its policy rate on Thursday after recent data suggested that the bounce back from the pandemic-related downturn seen at the start of the year proved to be temporary. Calling for more stimulus measures, official data released today showed that retail sales growth decelerated sharply reflecting weak domestic demand.
