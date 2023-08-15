The People’s Bank of China slashed major policy rates on Tuesday as economic data suggested that the second-largest economy is still struggling to regain strength amid fears of another slump in the real estate sector. The Chinese central bank reduced the one-year medium-term lending facility, or MLF, to 2.50 percent from 2.65 percent. The bank had lowered the MLF by 10 basis points in June.
