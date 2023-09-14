China’s central bank reduced the reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year in yet another move to support the struggling economy. The weighted average RRR for banks will be about 7.4 percent, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Thursday. The RRR represents the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.
