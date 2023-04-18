China’s economy rebounded at a faster than expected pace in the first quarter on robust consumption and industrial production, thanks to the lifting of zero-Covid policy. Gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter, stronger than the 2.9 percent expansion registered in the fourth quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The rate was expected to
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Economy Rebounds In Q1 On Strong Spending - April 18, 2023
- Dollar Extends Gains Against Major Counterparts - April 17, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Italy Final CPI Data Due - April 17, 2023