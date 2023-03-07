China’s exports continued to decline at the start of the year, reflecting the challenges posed by the global economy that constrained the ability of Beijing to set robust growth target. Exports declined 6.8 percent in the January to February period from the same period last year, the General Administration of Customs reported Tuesday.
