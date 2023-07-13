China’s exports fell the most since the outbreak of the pandemic due to the subdued global demand in June and imports logged another annual decline, intensifying the call for fiscal stimulus to prop up domestic demand in a bid to sustain economic growth. Exports decreased 12.4 percent on an yearly basis in June, following a 7.5 percent fall in May.
