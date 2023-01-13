China’s exports declined at a faster pace at the end of the year as the global demand weakens amid fears of a recession, and also due to the domestic pandemic-related restrictions that continued to disrupt the industrial activity. The annual decline in exports worsened to 9.9 percent in December from 8.9 percent in November, the General Administration of Customs reportedly said Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Exports Fall At Faster Pace On Weaker Demand - January 13, 2023
- European Economics News Preview: UK & Germany GDP Data Due - January 13, 2023
- South Korea Hikes Key Rate By 25 Bps - January 13, 2023