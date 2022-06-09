China’s exports logged a double-digit growth in May as operations resumed in the Shanghai port after coronavirus-linked lockdowns, official data showed on Thursday.
Exports advanced 16.9 percent from a year ago, following a 3.9 percent rise in April, the General Administration of Customs said. The pace of growth far exceeded the 8.0 percent expansion forecast by economists.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Exports Growth Tops Expectations In May - June 9, 2022
- Dollar Moves Higher Against Major Rivals - June 8, 2022
- UK Construction Growth At 4-Month Low - June 8, 2022