China’s exports and imports fell more than expected in November as strict Covid restrictions continued to disrupt supply chains as well as consumption, further darkening the growth outlook for the biggest Asian economy amid signs of an imminent global recession. Chinese shipments registered an annual decrease of 8.7 percent in November, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed.
