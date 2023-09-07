China’s exports declined at a slower pace in August as the weaker yuan made shipments more competitive and imports decreased less than expected on improving commodity demand, official data revealed on Thursday. Exports slid 8.8 percent on a yearly basis in August but slower than the 14.5 percent decline in July, the General Administration of Customs reported.
