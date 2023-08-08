China’s exports logged another sharper-than-expected double digit decline in July as monetary policy tightening damped demand from major trading partners, official data showed on Tuesday. Shipments declined 14.5 percent in July from a year ago, following June’s 12.4 percent fall, the General Administration of Customs reported.
