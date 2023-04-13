China exports posted a surprise growth in March, while imports continued to fall, albeit slowly, as foreign trade gained strength following the relaxation of the zero Covid policy. Exports expanded 14.8 percent on a yearly basis in March, the General Administration of Customs reported Thursday. This was the first growth in six months.
