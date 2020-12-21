China Exports – Manufactured Goods, Chemicals And Related Products

Exports – Manufactured Goods, Chemicals And Related Products in China decreased to 13576.30 USD Million in October from 13822.41 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Manufactured Goods, Chemicals And Relate in China averaged 5589.15 USD Million from 1993 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 20267.67 USD Million in February of 2020 and a record low of 139.58 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Manufactured Goods, Chemicals And Rela.

