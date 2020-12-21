China Exports – Manufactured Goods, Commodities Not Classified

Exports – Manufactured Goods, Commodities Not Classified in China decreased to 2629.73 USD Million in October from 2733.27 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Manufactured Goods, Commodities Not Clas in China averaged 230.37 USD Million from 1994 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2733.27 USD Million in September of 2020 and a record low of 0.01 USD Million in February of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Manufactured Goods, Commodities Not Cl.

