China Exports – Manufactured Goods, Machinery & Transport Equip

Exports – Manufactured Goods, Machinery & Transport Equip in China increased to 117484.50 USD Million in October from 116862.04 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Manufactured Goods, Machinery & Transpor in China averaged 44941.74 USD Million from 1993 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 142673.44 USD Million in February of 2020 and a record low of 529.14 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Manufactured Goods, Machinery & Transp.

