China Exports – Manufactured Goods, Misc Manufactured Articles

Exports – Manufactured Goods, Misc Manufactured Articles in China decreased to 56794.15 USD Million in October from 59172.34 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Manufactured Goods, Misc Manufactured Ar in China averaged 24681.07 USD Million from 1993 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 66333.94 USD Million in September of 2014 and a record low of 1519.51 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Manufactured Goods, Misc Manufactured.

Read Full Story