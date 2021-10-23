China Exports – Mineral Fuels, Lubricants And Related Materials

Exports – Mineral Fuels, Lubricants And Related Materials in China increased to 3273.36 USD Million in September from 2969.70 USD Million in August of 2021. Exports – Mineral Fuels, Lubricants And Related Ma in China averaged 1743.73 USD Million from 1993 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 7061.82 USD Million in February of 2020 and a record low of 81.68 USD Million in January of 1994. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Mineral Fuels, Lubricants And Related.

