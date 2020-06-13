Exports of Aquatic Products in China increased to 1486700 USD THO in May from 1443200 USD THO in April of 2020. Exports of Aquatic Products in China averaged 806801.46 USD THO from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2359900 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 73296 USD THO in February of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Aquatic Products.

