Exports of Auto Parts in China decreased to 3347000 USD THO in May from 3979500 USD THO in April of 2020. Exports of Auto Parts in China averaged 1807240.83 USD THO from 1998 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7628700 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 22836 USD THO in January of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Auto Parts.

