Exports of Kerosene in China decreased to 525679 USD THO in September from 531914 USD THO in August of 2021. Exports of Kerosene in China averaged 473718.27 USD THO from 2003 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1787727 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 16495 USD THO in June of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Kerosene.

