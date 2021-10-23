Exports of Life Scientific Technology in China decreased to 4567.46 USD Million in September from 4571.38 USD Million in August of 2021. Exports of Life Scientific Technology in China averaged 1457.13 USD Million from 2000 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 5836.46 USD Million in April of 2021 and a record low of 64.45 USD Million in April of 2017. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Life Scientific Technology.

