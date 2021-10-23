Exports of Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Products in China increased to 3728598.02 USD THO in September from 3395819.07 USD THO in August of 2021. Exports of Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Products in China averaged 414722.42 USD THO from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 3877108.72 USD THO in May of 2021 and a record low of 27630 USD THO in January of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Products.

