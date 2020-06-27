Exports of Straw, Basketware, & Wickerwork in China increased to 139585 USD THO in May from 115122 USD THO in April of 2020. Exports of Straw, Basketware, & Wickerwork in China averaged 104773.08 USD THO from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 217431 USD THO in September of 2008 and a record low of 31243 USD THO in October of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Straw, Basketware, & Wickerwork.

