Exports of Toys in China decreased to 4627782.38 USD THO in November from 5230800 USD THO in October of 2021. Exports of Toys in China averaged 1002409.45 USD THO from 1993 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 5754600 USD THO in September of 2021 and a record low of 107700 USD THO in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Toys.

Read Full Story