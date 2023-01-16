China’s economy is widely seen slowing in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the pandemic related restrictions were lifted towards the end of the year providing little support to retail sales, industrial output and exports. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow only 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, after expanding 3.9 percent in the third quarter.
