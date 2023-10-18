China’s economy expanded more than expected in the third quarter underpinned by policy support, suggesting that Beijing is all set to achieve its around 5 percent growth target this year as the property market downturn remains the only major drag on growth. Gross domestic product posted an annual growth of 4.9 percent in the third quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations - October 18, 2023
- Slowing British Wage Growth Signals Cooling Labor Market Conditions - October 17, 2023
- German Economic Sentiment Improves Strongly Despite Recession Worries - October 17, 2023