China’s economic growth missed expectations in the fourth quarter but the pace of whole year expansion met the government target despite the property crisis, weak global demand and overburdened government debt. Gross domestic product registered 5.2 percent annual growth in the fourth quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
