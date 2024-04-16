China’s economy posted a stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter as strong exports on the back of weaker currency helped to counteract the downturn in the property market. Gross domestic product grew 5.3 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday. The growth rate exceeded both expectations of 5.0 percent and the previous quarter’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Economic Confidence Strengthens On Recovery Hopes - April 16, 2024
- China GDP Growth Tops Expectations In Q1 - April 16, 2024
- Dollar Gains Against Major Counterparts On Strong Retail Sales Data - April 15, 2024