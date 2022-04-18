China GDP Logs Moderate Growth In Q1

China’s economy logged a moderate growth in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hitting consumption and heightened geopolitical risks, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Monday. Gross domestic product grew at a pace of 4.8 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter.
