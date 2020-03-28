China Imports – Computer Integrating Producing Technology

Imports – Computer Integrating Producing Technology in China increased to 7492.93 USD Million in February from 4918.31 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Computer Integrating Producing Technolog in China averaged 2416.16 USD Million from 2000 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7492.93 USD Million in February of 2020 and a record low of 267.89 USD Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Computer Integrating Producing Technol.

