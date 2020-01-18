Imports from Bhutan in China decreased to 2 USD THO in November from 6 USD THO in October of 2019. Imports from Bhutan in China averaged 14.80 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 220 USD THO in April of 2015 and a record low of 0 USD THO in October of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Bhutan.

